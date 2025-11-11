Menu
Bengaluru techie duped of Rs 6.89 lakh by woman he met on dating app

The stolen valuables included a 28-gram gold chain worth Rs 3.22 lakh, a 30-gram gold bracelet worth Rs 3.45 lakh, a gold-plated wristwatch worth Rs 12,000, and Rs 10,000 in cash.
Last Updated : 11 November 2025, 02:45 IST
Published 11 November 2025, 02:45 IST
