Bengaluru: Three killed in separate road accidents

A 24-year-old private firm employee was killed after a container truck ran over him in Madanayakanahalli within the Nelamangala traffic police limits on Thursday.
Around 1.30 pm, Ganesha was reportedly dropping off his friend near the Madanayakanahalli bus stop when a container truck hit his vehicle, causing both occupants to fall. The pillion rider, who later filed an FIR, suffered facial injuries, but Ganesha was caught under the wheel
of the truck and was killed.
Nelamangala traffic police noted that the victim was a native of Bidar. They have apprehended the truck driver.
Fatal hit-and-run
Later on Thursday, a construction worker was killed in a hit-and-run accident involving two-wheelers near Electronics City.
Jagannathan (34), a native of Tamil Nadu and a resident of Electronics City, died after another two-wheeler rammed into his bike on Basapura Road around 11.45 pm.
His fall resulted in severe head injuries, and he was declared dead at a hospital. The accused is absconding.
Bus runs over biker
A two-wheeler rider was run over by a BMTC bus near Siddalingaiah Circle in the heart of the city on Friday.
Manjunath (41), an electrician and a resident of Hoskote, was riding towards Queens Road when a BMTC bus hit him near the circle. The front wheel ran over him, and Manjunath was killed instantly. Police have detained the driver.