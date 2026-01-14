<p>Bengaluru: The railways is planning to introduce a Duronto Express connecting <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru </a>and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mumbai">Mumbai </a>in 18 hours, sources say. </p><p>The proposal comes just weeks after the Railway Board approved a bi-weekly "superfast" between the two cities, covering the 1,209-km stretch in around 24 hours, slower than the existing Udyan Express. </p><p>The Railway Board had notified the service — 16553/16554 SMVT Bengaluru-LTT Mumbai-SMVT Bengaluru — on December 9, 2025. </p><p>Train number 16553 was scheduled to depart SMVT Bengaluru 8.35 pm on Saturdays and Tuesdays, and reach LTT Mumbai at 8.40 pm the next day. <br>The return service, train 16554, was to leave LTT Mumbai at 11.15 pm on Sundays and Wednesdays, and arrive at SMVT Bengaluru at 10.30 pm the next day. </p>.Greater Bengaluru Authority likely to finalise draft electoral rolls by January 19.<p>The service had 14 stoppages, including Hubballi and Pune, and was to run with 17 LHB coaches, with primary maintenance at SMVT Bengaluru. <br>Although the South Western Railway (SWR) did not issue a formal notification, the new service drew widespread criticism over the long travel time. </p><p>Now, sources say the Railway Board is considering a Duronto Express, between KSR Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai via Tumakuru, Davangere, Hubballi, Belagavi, Miraj and Pune. Two rakes are proposed for the service, with primary maintenance at KSR Bengaluru. </p><p>According to tentative timings, the train would leave KSR Bengaluru at 4.30 pm and reach CSMT Bengaluru at 10.30 am the next day. On the return leg, it would leave CSMT Mumbai at 3 pm and reach KSR Bengaluru at 9.30 am. </p><p>However, Ashutosh Kumar Singh, Divisional Railway Manager, Bengaluru, told DH that there had been no official communication on the Duronto. He also clarified that the bi-weekly "superfast" service had not been cancelled and could be introduced later this month. </p><p>Prakash Mandoth, former member of the Zonal Railway Users' Consultative Committee, stressed the need for a "truly superfast" train that would cover the Bengaluru-Mumbai route in no more than 18 hours. </p><p>K N Krishna Prasad of the Karantaka Railway Vedike also called for a faster and affordable train travel time. </p><p>Duronto Express trains offer onboard meals included in the fare and have dynamic fares. A 3AC berth between KSR Bengaluru and CSMT Mumbai would cost approximately Rs 2,500.</p>