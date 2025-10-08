Bengaluru to witness 10-day expo of Indian handicrafts this October

<p class="bodytext">The Diwali edition of The Indian Artisans Haat, an expo that brings together weavers and craftspersons from across India, will open in Bengaluru this Friday. It is being presented by Deccan Herald and Prajavani.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Over 10 days, visitors can explore Channapatna toys and tableware crafted by the Nugu tribes of Karnataka, dokra art and neem-wood utensils from Odisha, and crockery and works of marble carving from Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The art section will feature Tanjore, Warli, Pattachitra, Bhil, and Gond paintings. One can expect oxidised jewellery from West Bengal, Jaipur pearls from Rajasthan, Lambani ornaments and water reed bags from Karnataka, juttis from Punjab, and jute handbags from Manipur. The handloom range will feature Ilkal sarees of Karnataka, Sambalpuri sarees from Odisha, chikankari kurtas from Lucknow, Bagalpuri weaves from Bihar, among others.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Also on display will be antique furniture pieces from Rajasthan, alongside carpets, dhurries, and rugs from Uttar Pradesh.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Indian classical dance and music performances will be held over the weekend. Live demonstrations of traditional crafts such as lath bangles, Punjabi juttis, and Lambani jewellery are also scheduled.</p>.<p class="bodytext"><span class="italic">From October 10 to 19, 10 am to 8 pm, at Rangoli Metro Art Centre, M G Road. For details, call 98803 31685/98865 07007.</span></p>