<p>Conan O’Brien has been spotted in the heart of Bengaluru, leaving fans both excited and curious. The big question: Is O’Brien here for a fun show, or something else? </p><p>Well, there's no suspense, the actor-comedian mentioned his purpose of visit to India on social media. "I’m shooting a reboot of Entourage in Bangalore," he wrote in a cheeky post. </p>.<p>This is reportedly his first trip to India, and he seems to be loving it. Not just Bengaluru, he also travelled to Mumbai and hopped on the city's lifeline, the local trains.</p><p>In his posts, which have now gone viral with hundreds of likes and comments, O’Brien shared glimpses of his time here. He was seen riding a local train, playing gully cricket with some enthusiastic locals, and even doing the namaste gesture.</p><p>Further, he also dressed and posed in a desi wedding attire. He captioned the capture, "Just filmed a Bollywood extravaganza with these gifted dancers and incredible crew. I can't wait for you to watch it on your phone."</p>.<p>Some lucky fans even spotted him around, asking for selfies and inviting him to try local dishes. </p><p>A netizen posted a photograph with the comedian on Reddit and shared that they were on the same flight.</p>.<p>"He was on my Indigo flight from Mumbai to Bangalore. Not many recognised him, but he chatted up with whoever approached him. He was super chill and chatty. He's here shooting for a travel show for HBO apparently," the post read.</p><p><strong>Internet reacts</strong></p><p>From people inviting the comedian to their homes to asking him try some local dishes, the internet was flooded with comments on his X posts. </p><p>"Come to my house i live in bangalore," one user wrote. </p><p>"Ah yes, Entourage: Bengaluru Edition. Truly the reboot nobody ordered but somehow still got delivered,like a wrong Swiggy order you just accept," another giggled in the replies. </p><p>"You should try the brandy infused coffee beans at Benki Cafe in Bangalore," said a third netizen. </p><p><strong>Traffic, Toit and more</strong></p><p>That's not all. "Make sure not to get stuck in traffic," this classic comment also surfaced. </p>.<p>Also, many asked him if and when he would stepped into the Toit in the city. Ask why? "The Men’s bathroom awaits," netizens wrote.</p><p>In a podcast, he replied to this, saying "Why does it say ‘restrooms’ and have a photo of me? If people think of me when they think of bladder control… I’m honoured." </p>