<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Traffic Police (BTP) has achieved a milestone by collecting a record Rs 251.26 crore in traffic fines in 2025 — the highest annual collection in over a decade.</p>.<p>The figure marks a nearly 300% jump from Rs 62.82 crore collected in 2024.</p>.<p>Data accessed by DH shows a steady upward trend in fine collections over the past 10 years.</p>.<p>Between 2014 and 2016, annual revenue remained largely flat at Rs 65–70 crore. A significant rise was recorded in 2017, when collections touched Rs 112.41 crore following the expanded use of automated enforcement cameras.</p>.<p>Collections continued to grow through the pandemic years, peaking at Rs 185.13 crore in 2023, driven largely by a 50% rebate on pending e-challans. However, 2024 saw a sharp dip to Rs 62.82 crore — the lowest in recent years — attributed to a shift towards contactless enforcement that de-emphasised recovery of old dues.</p>.<p>The sharp rebound in 2025 underscores the impact of targeted policy changes. Official BTP data shows that fines had crossed Rs 225 crore by November, with collections in the final weeks pushing the year-end total to Rs 251.26 crore.</p>.<p><strong>What fuelled the surge?</strong></p>.<p>Several factors contributed to the spike, most notably the reintroduction of 50% rebate windows.</p>.<p>A scheme held between August 23 and September 14 led to the clearance of 3.86 lakh pending cases, generating Rs 106 crore. Another rebate window in November collected Rs 7.02 crore in just eight days, benefiting over 2.47 lakh motorists.</p>.<p>Karthik Reddy, Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), said the discount schemes played a key role in encouraging compliance. “The 50% rebate introduced twice prompted citizens to clear millions of pending cases. Drunk-driving violations alone accounted for over Rs 40 crore, while November collections touched Rs 28 crore,” he said.</p>.<p>Enhanced enforcement technology, including AI-enabled cameras and the ASTraM app, also boosted detection and on-the-spot collections. By October, BTP had already crossed Rs 207.35 crore from 51.8 lakh violators, surpassing all previous records.</p>.<p>The surge also reflects the BTP’s renewed focus on major violations such as signal jumping, wrong-side driving and no-parking offences.</p>.<p>With 2026 underway, officials said the department plans to build on the momentum through further technology upgrades and public awareness drives.</p>