Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru Traffic Police collects record Rs 251.26 crore in traffic fines, highest in a decade

The figure marks a nearly 300% jump from Rs 62.82 crore collected in 2024.
Last Updated : 06 January 2026, 21:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 06 January 2026, 21:54 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newstraffic

Follow us on :

Follow Us