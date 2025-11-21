<p>Bengaluru: Two elderly pedestrians were killed in separate <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bmtc">BMTC</a> bus accidents on Thursday morning, prompting concerns about reckless driving in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a>.</p>.<p>The fatalities occurred in Vijayanagar and Madiwala. Both bus drivers were arrested.</p>.<p>In the first incident, a 69-year-old woman died instantly after being run over by a BMTC electric bus she had just alighted from.</p>.Bengaluru: Female pedestrian dies after being hit by BMTC bus.<p>The victim, Susheelamma of Nagarabhavi, lived with her family.</p>.<p>Police said Susheelamma boarded the bus, going to Yelahanka from Kengeri, around 11.30 am to visit a bank. She alighted at Sarvajna Junction and tried to cross when the driver, Anil, failed to notice her and fatally struck her. Passersby alerted Vijayanagar traffic police, who arrested Anil for negligent driving.</p>.<p>In the second accident, a 65-year-old vegetable vendor was killed at Madiwala Junction when a speeding BMTC bus, driven by Srinivas, hit a luggage cart before running over the vendor.</p>.<p>The vendor, Venkataramappa of Rupena Agrahara, died instantly.</p>.<p>The crash occurred around 6.30 am as Venkataramappa was crossing the road after shopping at the vegetable market. The bus, headed towards Silk Board, struck a goods vehicle, then knocked him down. Madiwala police have registered a case of reckless driving against Srinivas.</p>.<p><span class="bold">Recent fatal BMTC accidents</span></p>.<p><span class="bold">October 26:</span> Maala (58) died after being hit by a BMTC electric bus while crossing to board a bus near Hampi Nagar stop, Vijayanagar.</p>.<p><span class="bold">October 11:</span> Bhuvana (9) was killed by a speeding BMTC bus at Rajajinagar 1st Block, with locals blaming driver negligence.</p>.<p><span class="bold">September 2:</span> Shankar Narayana Shastri (80) was killed near MVJ College, Mahadevapura, when a speeding EV BMTC bus knocked him down while he was crossing the road.<br /> </p>