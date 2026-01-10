Bengaluru Urban district administration reclaims govt land worth Rs 6.26 crore

<p>Bengaluru: The Bengaluru Urban district administration on Friday said it reclaimed government land worth Rs 6.26 crore that had been illegally encroached upon.</p>.<p>Tahsildars across all taluks carried out a coordinated drive to clear encroachments on government properties, including cemetery land, conservancy land, stormwater drains and kharab land.</p>.<p>In all, 4 acres and 0.15 guntas of land were recovered. Of this, 0.04 guntas, valued at Rs 1 crore, was reclaimed in Bengaluru East taluk. The highest recovery was reported from Anekal taluk, where land worth Rs 3.3 crore was retrieved, according to an official release.</p>