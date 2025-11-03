<p>Bengaluru: Bagalur police on Sunday arrested a 29-year-old woman for brutally killing a pet dog inside a lift in an apartment on Kannur Road. The shocking incident came to light after CCTV footage of the act went viral on social media.</p><p>A senior police officer said that Rashika K. R., an MBA student and pet owner, had hired Pushpalatha, a native of Tamil Nadu, about a month ago to take care of her pets. Pushpalatha was being paid Rs 23,000 per month along with accommodation in the same apartment.</p><p>On Saturday, Pushpalatha had taken two pets for a walk. While returning, she entered the lift and allegedly killed one of the pets, Goosi, by swinging it against the lift wall. She then began crying and went back to the flat.</p>.Three Bengaluru medical students drown in Kannur beach.<p>When Rashika questioned her about the pet’s death, Pushpalatha feigned ignorance. Suspicious, Rashika checked the CCTV footage with the help of the apartment management and was horrified to see the brutal act. She immediately lodged a complaint with the Bagalur police.</p><p>During interrogation, Pushpalatha claimed she was frustrated with the pet’s continuous barking. However, police said investigations revealed that she recently stolen valuables from Rashika’s house and had been warned against repeating it. Police suspect she killed the pet as an act of revenge.</p><p>The police are further interrogating Pushpalatha and registered a case under relevant sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.</p>