Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bengaluru woman ends life after blackmail by dating friend; police arrest suspect

Police on Wednesday arrested the suspect, Nandagopal Mohan, 27, from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, on charges of abetment to suicide.
Last Updated : 19 November 2025, 21:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 19 November 2025, 21:28 IST
BengaluruBengaluru newsCrimeSuicide

Follow us on :

Follow Us