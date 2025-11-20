<p>Bengaluru: A private firm employee died by suicide in Hennur after allegedly being blackmailed by a man she had befriended on social media.</p>.<p>Police on Wednesday arrested the suspect, Nandagopal Mohan, 27, from Vellore, Tamil Nadu, on charges of abetment to suicide.</p>.<p>According to a complaint filed by the victim’s mother, the family had visited Vellore four months ago to attend a function, where the suspect met the victim and asked her to accept his friend request on ShareChat. The two stayed in touch over the phone, and he allegedly convinced her that he was in love with her.</p>.Bengaluru shocker | Woman tries to slaughter married daughter at temple in alleged human sacrifice bid.<p>Police said Mohan soon began exerting control over her, pressuring her to chat and call regularly. He allegedly invited her to his home in Vellore, where he spiked her juice with sedatives, recorded private photos and videos, and later used them to threaten and blackmail her. When she tried to distance herself, he reportedly uploaded some of the images on social media, causing her severe emotional distress.</p>.<p>About a week ago, he allegedly sent her private photos to her siblings, who confronted her and advised her to inform the family. Unable to bear the humiliation and fearing further exposure, the woman consumed pills on November 13 while alone at home. She was rushed to a nearby hospital and later shifted to Victoria Hospital, where she remained under treatment until she died on Tuesday.</p>.<p>After receiving her body following the post-mortem, the family approached Hennur police seeking strict action against Mohan, alleging that he mentally tortured her by sending obscene messages and misusing her personal images and videos.</p>