<p>Bengaluru: A 35-year-old woman was found murdered in her rented home in Hongasandra, under the Bommanahalli police jurisdiction, on Sunday night.</p>.<p>The victim, Pramoda from Sirsi in Uttara Kannada district, worked at a garment factory.</p>.<p>Police said Pramoda was separated from her husband Suresh, a businessman. This was her second marriage. The couple had a young daughter. Suresh was previously married to Pramoda's younger sister.</p>.<p>Police said Pramoda's throat was slit with a sharp weapon. The house was undisturbed, and nothing was missing. The murder likely occurred around noon, but was discovered in the evening when Pramoda's brother, unable to reach her by phone, forced open the door and found her in a pool of blood. He alerted the police.</p>.<p>Preliminary investigation revealed Pramoda was in a live-in relationship with Ramesh, who also works at a garment factory. Police have questioned him, but are yet to determine the motive or make any arrests.</p>