Bengaluru woman murdered by son, daughter-in-law over property dispute

A 38-year-old man, along with his wife, killed his mother over a property dispute in Devanahalli.
Around 8.30 am on Saturday, 60-year-old Chennamma was crafting a broom from dried debris on her farmland at Yeratiganahalli. Her son, Raghavendra, along with his wife Sudha, 30, arrived and engaged in a heated argument with her.
The altercation quickly turned violent. Raghavendra grabbed a wooden stick from the ground and struck his mother on the head. His wife joined in the attack, leading to Chennamma bleeding profusely. Alarmed by the sight of blood, the couple rushed her to a hospital.
Unfortunately, Chennamma succumbed to her head injuries at the hospital. The police were informed about the incident by the hospital authorities, as stated by Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northeast) Laxmi Prasad.
Raghavendra and Sudha have been arrested by the police for murder, and the body has been sent for post-mortem.
A police officer revealed that the mother and son had been embroiled in a property dispute for several months, resulting in frequent arguments.