Bengaluru: Workers on hunger strike at automobile aesthetics factory

Bengaluru: Workers of the Bengaluru-based SJS Enterprises Limited have been on a relay hunger strike at the Kengeri plant since September 3.

According to the SJS Enterprises Workers’ Union, it all began on July 8 when 192 employees were barred from entering the plant after they unionised to protest “poor” working conditions.

SJS Enterprises supplies badges and decorative parts to automobile manufacturers.

The workers claim they are forced to work in “extremely low” temperatures, due to which four women suffered strokes. They also allege that a fifth worker, Venkatesh H, died in September 2022 from severe respiratory problems caused by prolonged chemical exposure.

"There are no workplace safety measures. Workers have not been provided with basic necessities like uniforms, transport or nutritious meals. We are only allowed to use the washroom twice a day, and we are penalised if we exceed the time limit.

"We formed a union to address these problems, but now they are harassing union members through criminal cases and wage cuts,” said Harish BC, general secretary of the union.

The workers are demanding reinstatement of all dismissed workers, permanent worker status for long-term employees, and increased wages and allowances. Fourteen workers have been hospitalised so far, the union said.

Clarifications

SJS Enterprises company secretary Thabraz Hushain told DH that the firm had provided clarifications to the National Stock Exchange of India.

According to the response dated September 18, only a small group of workers is currently protesting outside the company premises.

The company stated that only four employees had been terminated for misconduct after following the due process, eight suspended pending inquiry, and five issued show-cause notices and charge sheets.

The company said that in April, 174 workers began boycotting food in the company canteen to protest the terminations and suspensions.

“To ensure safety at the workplace, the management decided to insist no such agitating workers will be allowed to continue their duties unless they give a personal undertaking that they would take proper food and be physically fit to discharge their duties,” it said, adding that the state labour secretary had been duly informed and the matter was now before the additional labour commissioner.