<p>Bengaluru: Trains on the Yellow Line have been running late due to a technical issue, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) said on Monday evening. </p><p>The issue started to affect train services at 7 pm and is expected to be resolved soon. </p><p>Train frequency on the 19.15-km Yellow Line, which connects RV Road to Bommasandra via Silk Board Junction, is 19 minutes during peak hours. Four trains are currently in service.</p>