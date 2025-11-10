Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Telling India’s story, the Piyush Pandey way

Telling India’s story, the Piyush Pandey way

The creative icon changed the course of Indian advertising and demonstrated to the world that culturally rooted stories can transcend borders
Neelatphal Chanda
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 03:58 IST
Last Updated : 10 November 2025, 03:58 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionadvertisingPanaroma

Follow us on :

Follow Us