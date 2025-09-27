Bengaluru's BMS College holds graduation ceremony

<p>Bengaluru: BMS College of Commerce and Management (BMSCCM) organised its fifth graduation ceremony at the Four Seasons Hotel on <br>September 22.</p>.<p>The event honoured 267 undergraduate students and 40 executive management students.</p>.<p>Aviram Sharma, Chairman of BMSCCM, presided over the event. Chief guest Justice Santosh Hegde urged the graduating students to value learning and time over monetary gains.</p>.Bengaluru: Drug peddler gets 3 years in jail, Rs 50K fine.<p>Pankaj Choudhary, the college principal, awarded four gold medals, five silver medals and 28 Merit Endowment Prizes during the ceremony.</p>.<p>The event was also attended by B S Ragini Narayan, Donor Trustee and Member Secretary of BMSET, and Sreekumar B, Vice President–HR at Victoria’s Secret, among others.</p>