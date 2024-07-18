Bengaluru's GT World Mall, which denied entry to farmer in dhoti, sealed over tax dues

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to seal GT World Mall, situated on Magadi road, over property tax dues amounting to Rs 1.78 crore.
The development comes just days after the shopping mall had denied entry to an elderly person for wearing ‘dhoti’ (traditional clothing), which had sparked outrage.
BBMP’s zonal commissioner Vinoth Priya said the mall has not paid property tax in 2023-24. “We had issued a demand notice. Since the payment has not been received, we are shutting down the mall,” she said.
The shopping mall is likely to be shut down in an hour. “Instructions have been given to the zonal office to seal down the mall,” BBMP’s chief commissioner Tushar Girinath told DH.
The action also coincides with GT World Mall refusing entry to the elderly person, identified as Phakeerappa from Haveri district, who had visited the mall along with his wife and son to watch the movie. “He [the security staffer] told us that we won’t be allowed inside in a panche,” Phakeerappa told the media. “To enter, wear trousers and come, we were told.”
Nagaraj shot the video where the security staffer was hearing saying “those were the rules.”
As soon as the news spread, pro-Kannada and farmer outfits demanded an apology from the mall authorities.
On Wednesday morning, activists arrived at the entrance of the mall and staged a protest. Some of them wore panche as a sign of protest. “Why are people wearing skimpy clothes allowed in while those wearing panche are now allowed? Asked a pro-Kannada leader.
The mall management later tendered an apology.
Published 18 July 2024, 09:39 IST