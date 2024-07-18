Bengaluru's GT World Mall, which denied entry to farmer in dhoti, sealed over tax dues

Bengaluru: The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has decided to seal GT World Mall, situated on Magadi road, over property tax dues amounting to Rs 1.78 crore.

The development comes just days after the shopping mall had denied entry to an elderly person for wearing ‘dhoti’ (traditional clothing), which had sparked outrage.

BBMP’s zonal commissioner Vinoth Priya said the mall has not paid property tax in 2023-24. “We had issued a demand notice. Since the payment has not been received, we are shutting down the mall,” she said.