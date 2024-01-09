Bengaluru's K R Puram school land mysteriously transforms into private property

About six acres of vacant land in KR Puram's Bhattarahalli, earmarked for a government school in 1956, has mysteriously transformed into private property.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and local residents suspect foul play and have petitioned the government to reclaim the land valuing hundreds of crores.
The six-acre and 17-gunta land, adjoining the national highway, bears a long history.
The history
Records show it was gifted to the government in 1954-55 by the Inamdar (a feudal title prevalent during before the British Raj) and registered under "Primary Boys School, Bhattarahalli". However, a 2009 mutation register reveals a shocking twist: the ownership inexplicably switched to private individuals following land tribunal orders.
Mohan Dasari, an AAP functionary in Bengaluru, told DH that they submitted a complaint on the alleged land grab to Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar during last week’s grievance redressal event in KR Puram.
“It was gifted to the government for the purpose of building a school. But recent property records show that this is private land. How can this be possible?” Dasari asked. “We suspect it is done at the behest of influential land grabbers in the area.”
Dasari said the government must reclaim the land and set up a model school for children.
Residents have also urged the government to challenge the land tribunal orders and restore the land to its rightful purpose.