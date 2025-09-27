Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road stretch to get TenderSURE-style makeover

<p>Bengaluru: Bengaluru’s most-congested tech corridor may soon get a global facelift. </p>.<p>The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) has proposed a TenderSURE-style revamp of the 24-km Outer Ring Road (ORR) stretch with the aim of turning it into a “world-class” mobility corridor. The blueprint — which is almost ready — includes white-topping the main carriageway, laying underground ducts for utility lines and redesigning junctions. </p>.<p>The project, stretching from Baiyappanahalli on Old Madras Road to Silk Board junction, is expected to benefit 6.5 lakh employees working in tech companies along the stretch. </p>.<p>The GBA’s offshoot Bengaluru Smart Infrastructure Ltd (B-SMILE) has engaged city-based Infra Support Engineering Consultants Pvt Ltd to prepare the detailed project report (DPR). </p>.Panic ensues as five-storey building on 750-sqft site tilts in Bengaluru, flagged as illegal.<p>Officials said pedestrian-first features such as cycle lanes, safe crossings, long bridges at KR Puram and Silk Board junction, public plazas at Tin Factory and Iblur junction are central to the plan. There is also a proposal to redesign the space below the flyovers for multi-utility use and integrate the corridor with the lake edges at Agara and Benniganahalli. </p>.<p>B S Prahlad, Technical Director at B-SMILE, said the blueprint was almost ready. “Fortune500 firms are located here. They employ over 6.5 lakh people. We will undertake a mix of initiatives from signage to underground ducts. White-topping is also part of the plan. We will also incorporate the Directorate of Urban Land Transport report,” he told DH. </p>.<p>The initial plan of merging the service road with the main carriageway by removing the medians has been dropped, it is learnt. </p>.<p>Barring GAIL gas, power transmission and Cauvery water lines, which pass through the main carriageway, the GBA plans to shift all other utilities below the duct, which will be created on the edge of the road.</p>.<p>The redevelopment of footpaths and building underground ducts will be taken up first, sources said. </p>.<p>R K Mishra, who advises the govt pro bono, said Metro had started removing barricades and clearing debris along the ORR. “The asphalting of the service roads and the roads connecting the ORR is in progress,” he said, adding that roadside parking must be banned. </p>.<p><strong>New look</strong></p><p>* Main carriageway to be white-topped </p><p>* Underground ducts like in TenderSURE model </p><p>* Multi-utility spaces under the flyovers </p><p>* Pedestrian crossings and signages </p><p>* Public plaza </p><p>* Integrating lake edge at Agara and Benniganahalli</p>