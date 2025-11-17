<p>The white-topping work on Panathur Road has been completed, and the HAL Airport Traffic Police have confirmed that the stretch will reopen to vehicular movement from Monday.</p>.<p>While the reopening is expected to ease daily inconvenience, residents say the relief will be limited unless long-pending road infrastructure projects are taken up. Many have urged authorities to begin work on the long-promised CDP Road, approved nearly a decade ago.</p>.<p><strong>‘Band-aid solution’</strong></p>.<p>“Panathur Road is just a band-aid. The deeper issues remain,” said Shwetha Rangaswamy, a resident and member of the Individual Tax Payers’ Forum. She added that authorities must reconsider approvals for new high-rises in an already overburdened neighbourhood.</p>.<p>“Until the CDP Road is fixed, Panathur traffic will not improve. The traffic pressure has only shifted from 25 metres to 35 metres,” she said.</p>.<p>Another resident, who preferred to remain anonymous, pointed out that drain pipes remain unattended and could worsen mobility if it rains in the coming days.</p>.<p>The white-topping work, which began in early October, forced commuters to navigate a rough alternative route. The Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) did not provide a proper diversion, and a video showing commuters riding on a dirt track had gone viral on social media.</p>