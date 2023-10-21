Bengaluru's Silk Board flyover to be partially barricaded due to metro work

Bengaluru: In more bad news for commuters, traffic woes at Silk Board Junction in the city’s southern part might worsen.
Reason: The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) on Friday said that one side of the flyover ramp would be partially closed in connection with the ongoing work on Namma Metro.
In an official note on Friday, the BMRCL said that 2.5 metres on both sides of the main carriageway of the flyover's up and down ramp near Madiwala will be barricaded for four months, starting Saturday.
The partial closure is to enable the BMRCL to carry out loop and ramp flyover staging work, the note said.