Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Bescom official caught receiving Rs 80,000 bribe: Lokayukta

The arrest followed a complaint filed by one Chandan Kumar, who alleged that Naveen demanded Rs 80,000 to sanction a new power supply connection for his house in Hegde Nagar.
Last Updated 25 January 2024, 22:43 IST

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped and arrested Naveen Kumar, a Bescom assistant engineer from the Nagavara division, according to an official statement. 

The arrest followed a complaint filed by one Chandan Kumar, who alleged that Naveen demanded Rs 80,000 to sanction a new power supply connection for his house in Hegde Nagar. On Wednesday, Lokayukta police said they caught Naveen taking Rs 80,000 from Chandan. 

The Bescom official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the statement added.

(Published 25 January 2024, 22:43 IST)
