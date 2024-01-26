Bescom official caught receiving Rs 80,000 bribe: Lokayukta

Bengaluru: Lokayukta police on Wednesday trapped and arrested Naveen Kumar, a Bescom assistant engineer from the Nagavara division, according to an official statement.
The arrest followed a complaint filed by one Chandan Kumar, who alleged that Naveen demanded Rs 80,000 to sanction a new power supply connection for his house in Hegde Nagar. On Wednesday, Lokayukta police said they caught Naveen taking Rs 80,000 from Chandan.
The Bescom official has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act, the statement added.