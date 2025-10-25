<p>Bengaluru: Citizens will not be able to pay their electricity bills online or apply for any services from Monday evening to Tuesday morning since the online services of all five ESCOMs will not be available for consumers during the said period since the ESCOMs have taken up emergency system maintenance works. </p>.Bescom to bill consumers on average use over last 3 months.<p>Online services like online bill payment, new connections, name change, and tariff change services through the ESCOMs portals - <a href="http://www.bescom.co.in/">www.bescom.co.in</a>, <a href="http://www.hescom.co.in/">www.hescom.co.in</a>, <a href="http://www.gescomglb.org/">www.gescomglb.org</a>, <a href="http://www.mescom.org.in/">www.mescom.org.in</a> and <a href="http://www.cescmysore.in/">www.cescmysore.in</a> and payment services through BESCOM Mitra mobile app, Bengaluru One and Karnataka One will also not be available during the said period.</p>