Bescom overhauls power line in Bengaluru outskirts to make safe passages for elephants  

Bengaluru: Amid mounting concerns over elephants dying of electrocution, data accessed by DH has revealed that Bescom has converted 469.8 kilometres of power lines to covered conductors between 2021-22 and 2023-24 across the elephant corridors in its jurisdiction.

Bescom officials stated the initiative was prompted by concerns about power cables in elephant corridors. This led them to specifically identify these areas and take action to prevent accidents. The selected areas were based on the movements of the elephants.

While Bescom has been converting overhead power lines to underground lines in Bengaluru, this was not viable in rural areas and elephant corridors due to high costs, forcing the Bescom officials to stick to covered conductors.