Bescom overhauls power line in Bengaluru outskirts to make safe passages for elephants  

Bengaluru: Amid mounting concerns over elephants dying of electrocution, data accessed by DH has revealed that Bescom has converted 469.8 kilometres of power lines to covered conductors between 2021-22 and 2023-24 across the elephant corridors in its jurisdiction.
Bescom officials stated the initiative was prompted by concerns about power cables in elephant corridors. This led them to specifically identify these areas and take action to prevent accidents. The selected areas were based on the movements of the elephants.
While Bescom has been converting overhead power lines to underground lines in Bengaluru, this was not viable in rural areas and elephant corridors due to high costs, forcing the Bescom officials to stick to covered conductors.
Underground cabling is an investment-intensive task. Since the consumer base in the rural areas, especially in elephant corridors, is low, the Return on Investment is not good. Hence, we decided to use covered conductors instead of shifting underground,” a senior Bescom official explained.
In a few areas, Bescom has also converted power lines to Aerial Bundled (AB) cables. AB cables have multiple layers of insulation bundled together to avoid electrical accidents.
The works have been taken up under the Kanakapura, Chandapura, Sathanur, and KGF subdivisions in the Bengaluru jurisdiction.
Recently, the Karnataka High Court also took suo motu cognizance of elephant deaths in the state and issued notices to KPTCL and a few Escoms.
Underground cabling in Hoskote
Bescom, having nearly completed the conversion of power cables in Bengaluru to underground wires and AB cables, is now planning to extend the project to Hoskote. Senior Bescom officials mentioned that the proposal is in its final stages and tenders could be invited soon.
"Given that Hoskote is growing rapidly owing to the proximity to the city, taking up underground cabling work there would benefit more customers. Also, we can expect a better Return on Investment (RoI) there and hence, the project is being mooted,” yet another senior Bescom official said.
Published 26 July 2024, 22:08 IST