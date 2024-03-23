Bescom to provide uninterrupted power supply

Bengaluru: The Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (Bescom) has announced plans to ensure uninterrupted power supply for all water units throughout the city.
Bescom’s Managing Director Mahantesh Bilagi issued a directive on Friday, mandating officials prevent any unscheduled power outages in areas housing water supply units and those with Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) water pumping stations.
“Directions have been issued that there shall be no unscheduled power supply interruptions to any of the water supply installations of the BWSSB or BBMP,” a statement by Bescom said.
Officials have also been instructed to deny permission for scheduled maintenance that would affect the feeders serving these water supply facilities.
“There should be no instances wherein the water supply is affected due to the power supply of Bescom,” the directions read.
(Published 22 March 2024, 21:29 IST)