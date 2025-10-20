<p class="bodytext">The question as to who I am may strike each one at a certain point of life. Am I the doctor, engineer, scientist, teacher, businessman, AI professional, housewife, or politician? In reality I am not any of them but only recognised as such. Why does one forget that life is but the journey of the soul? The body is important to the extent it nourishes the soul within, helping it in its spiritual progress, but remains only the vehicle, which one should maintain in good running condition. </p>.<p class="bodytext">The spirit/soul may vacate the rented accommodation any day, therefore should experience a calm stay and a peaceful journey that enables it to realise its true substance. Or else the option for another accommodation crops up earlier than expected. One may recall Swami Vivekananda asking the almighty for another body to further his mission as the current one was failing in health. As Krishna says in the Gita, Dehino yasmin yatha dehe kaumaram yauvanam jara tathaa dehaantara prapthir… Just as the same soul continues in the body that changes during childhood, youth and old age, when the body perishes the soul enters a fresh body, continuing its journey.</p>.<p class="bodytext">The riddle related to the words “my body” was highlighted by Udupi Palimar mutt senior pontiff Sree Vidyadeesha swamiji in a recent discourse. “The body is not who I am and this basic truth is actually known by each one.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Then why else would I say, this is “my” body? Who am I indicating through “my”? Even then I behave as if I am the body and take glory in all the achievements done by this body, that I, the consciousness/spirit, possess,” he said. This is because of the conditioning the spirit/soul undergoes when it gets a body and soon begins to identify itself with the body forgetting that the body is only an instrument for its own progress towards realization. One sees mixtures like chaff with grain, mustard with sesame, and so on. It takes time to separate one from the other.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Similarly, one should ponder and understand the difference between the self and the egocentric body, and condition the body instead, to work only for the upliftment of the spirit/soul within. This can be done only through human life.</p>