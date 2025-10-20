Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinion
Going beyond the veil of identity

Going beyond the veil of identity

One should ponder and understand the difference between the self and the egocentric body, and condition the body instead, to work only for the upliftment of the spirit/soul within.
Sandhya Vasudev
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 20:39 IST
Last Updated : 19 October 2025, 20:39 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
OpinionOaisis

Follow us on :

Follow Us