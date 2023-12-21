Better to mask up: Ramalinga Reddy

Bengaluru: Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy on Wednesday urged vulnerable passengers to mask up while travelling on government buses in Karnataka.
He made the appeal in view of the health department's advisory that over-60s and those with health problems should wear masks in public places.
"It's a precaution. Now that the health minister has said (about masking up), all the six crore people in the state should follow it," Reddy said.
A KSRTC official, however, said masking up would remain voluntary for bus passengers.
No state-owned bus operator has issued any order or advisory on compulsory masking up for passengers.