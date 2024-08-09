Bharatanatyam show on nature and death

Around 2015, Anuradha came across a newspaper article that spoke of a Dalit family burying one of their kin by the banks of a river. “They did not have any other place for the burial. But the water washed the body back to the surface,” recalls the dancer, who set up Art Heart U and Mind (AHUM), her art collective, in 2015. Over the next few months, she chanced upon multiple articles of this nature.