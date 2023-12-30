Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan opens counselling centre

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan, Bangalore Kendra, in association with Manasa Foundation from Shivamogga is opening a counselling centre at its office at No 43, Race Course Road.
The centre will offer counselling related to specific learning disability, corporate counselling, child counselling, substance dependence counselling, counselling for stress and anxiety, academic difficulty and adjustment problems. Bhavan also undertakes online education programmes about counselling and telecounselling services for those who cannot make it in person.
For details, contact 70266 50456. The centre will be open from 10 am to 1.30 pm.