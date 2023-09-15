Bhoomija Jackfruit Festival to be on till September 17

This year’s line up includes two flagship showcase concerts conceptualised and directed by Shubha Mudgal and tabla maestro Dr Aneesh Pradhan. The concerts will feature performers, below the age of 17, from across the country. Chotu Khan (Manganiyar), Rohan Das (Bengali folk), Dnyaneshwari Ghadge (Hindustani Classical) and Rahul Vellal (Carnatic Classical) will come together for 'Singing into the Future', to be directed by Shubha.