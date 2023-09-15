Bhoomija Jackfruit Festival to be on till September 17

The Bhoomija Jackfruit festival will be held from Friday to Sunday at the Indian Music Experience Museum and MLR Convention Centre in JP Nagar.
This year’s line up includes two flagship showcase concerts conceptualised and directed by Shubha Mudgal and tabla maestro Dr Aneesh Pradhan. The concerts will feature performers, below the age of 17, from across the country. Chotu Khan (Manganiyar), Rohan Das (Bengali folk), Dnyaneshwari Ghadge (Hindustani Classical) and Rahul Vellal (Carnatic Classical) will come together for 'Singing into the Future', to be directed by Shubha.
This special ensemble of child prodigies will feature accompanists from each genre. About 38 children from across the country come under the baton of Pradhan in 'Kamaal Dhamaal'. There will be folk and classical percussions, as well.
Workshops for different age groups by Aruna Sairam, Bickram Ghosh, Giridhar Udupa, MD Pallavi, Peach Blok (Rishii Rohra), Shantanu Bhattacharyya, Shantanu Moitra, and Vineeth Vincent will be an added attraction.