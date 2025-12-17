<p>Bengaluru: The 14th Bengaluru edition of Freedom Healthy Cooking Oils presents Bhumika — Powered by Manipal Hospitals is coming up on Saturday. The Club is an initiative by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, and aims to provide women a platform to engage with and network among one another.</p>.<p>Dr Poonam Patil, a consultant in Medical Oncology, Immunotherapy, and Precision Medicine at Manipal Hospitals, will headline the event with a talk on health and wellness. Performances will feature a Bharatanatyam recital by the students of the Padmini Priya Nruthya Kala Academy, a music concert by Anagha M, and a standup comedy set by Varshini. Chandana Lakshmikanth will lead a Zumba session. A cookery contest and an opportunity for networking will follow.</p>.<p>Various contests will be held for the audience, where one lucky contestant will win a water purifier worth Rs 15,000, and another will get two VVIP passes to the Prajavani Cine Sammaana Awards 2026. Ten other winners will walk away with free couples’ movie tickets at a multiplex.</p>.<p>On December 20, 4 pm, at Indiranagar Club, HAL 2nd Stage. Entry free. </p><p>To register, call 9035036186 or scan the QR code.</p>