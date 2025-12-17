Menu
Bhumika Club gathering for women on December 20 in Bengaluru

The Club is an initiative by Deccan Herald and Prajavani, and aims to provide women a platform to engage with and network among one another.
Last Updated : 17 December 2025, 20:30 IST
Published 17 December 2025, 20:30 IST
