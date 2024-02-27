BIFFes all set to kick off on Feb 29

About 180 films from 50 countries will be screened across sections, among which 30 Kannada films will be screened to celebrate 90 years of Kannada cinema and 50 years of Karnataka. Germany is the country in focus. In collaboration with Goethe Institut (Max Mueller Bhavan), the festival will screen eight films and have an editing masterclass by Kai Eiermann, the editor of ‘The Ordinaries’.