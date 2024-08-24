Big boost for BBMP’s ‘stalled’ infra projects as govt tweaks TDR rules

The state government has modified the guidelines related to evaluating compensation for private properties under the transferable development rights (TDR) scheme. The move is likely to give a much-needed boost to “stalled” infrastructure works in the city. Over 1,000 owners – who had opposed the acquisition of their property as per the old TDR policy – will stand to benefit from the revised rules immediately.
As per the new guidelines, the corporation can grant TDR compensation to an agricultural land on par with the residential property provided the property owner pays the development charges for converting it to non-agricultural purpose. Similarly, the compensation structure varies for converted non-agricultural land which is meant either for residential, industrial or commercial purposes.
It’s learnt that the TDR value will go up by 40 per cent to 60 per cent for a converted property. It is also fair to the property loser as no land in the BBMP limits is used for agricultural purposes.
What’s more, an ‘A’ khata property – situated in a non-approved layout – is also eligible for compensation under TDR on par with rates of developed land. This condition might draw flak as it aims to regularize an illegal activity undertaken by the BBMP’s revenue officers as plots situated in an unapproved layout should only be given a ‘B’ khata.
The revised guidelines have set a maximum time period of seven days for the BBMP to transfer the fees or development charges, which are collected from the property owners, to the revenue department.
The state cabinet approved the new guidelines after obtaining a favourable response from the law department.
Background
In February 2024, BBMP’s Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath wrote to the Urban development department, seeking to revise the guidelines for issuing TDRs used for the acquisition of land for infrastructure and road widening projects. While the civic body is allowed to acquire necessary land through TDR or development rights certificate (DRC), Girinath noted that it is “consent-based.”
The letter also pointed out that land area within the BBMP limits came under three classifications (agricultural, non-agricultural and developed) for the assessment of value, which were different from each other. Officials found difficulties in acquiring the land, especially agricultural as the compensation was low even though it is situated in a prime area and next to the converted land.
In Mahadevapura alone, the BBMP had identified the widening of about 30 roads as mentioned in the comprehensive development plan (CDP) but could not do so owing to large differences in the valuation of compensation. In February this year, DH reported about the 4-km stretch in Gunjur where the BBMP had built the road but the property owner refused to agree with the TDR compensation as per old rules.