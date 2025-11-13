<p>Bengaluru: BJP Leader R Ashoka claimed on Wednesday that top Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would raise accusations of 'vote theft' after the Bihar election results were out. </p><p>Speaking to reporters, Ashoka, the leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly, said: "More than 12 organisations have conducted surveys, and it is estimated that the NDA will come to power. It is said that there is no support for the Congress alliance."</p><p>"After the Bihar election results come, Rahul Gandhi will accuse of vote theft. Congress is continuously losing under Rahul Gandhi's leadership. Rahul Gandhi has become famous as the 'iron leg' in the Lok Sabha and assembly elections," he charged.</p>.Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 | Bihar is close contest, do not trust exit polls: Digvijaya Singh.<p>Speaking about the Delhi blast incident, Ashoka said the Union government is taking “strict” action.</p><p>He slammed Minister Priyank Kharge for his comments that BJP leader Amit Shah was the “most unfit” Union home minister.</p><p>“Priyank Kharge should not look at Delhi, which is 3,000 km away. When your father Mallikarjun Kharge was home minister, there was the Kambalapalli incident in Kolar district, where eight Dalits were burnt alive. What happened in that case? They (accused) were found to be innocent. If your father couldn’t save those Dalits as home minister, what moral right do you have to speak about Amit Shah?” he said. </p>