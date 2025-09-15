Bihar man dies after assault over trivial row in Bengaluru

<p>Bengaluru: A man from Bihar died after he was assaulted for questioning why he was abused, the police said on Sunday. </p>.<p>The deceased is Bhim Kumar (25), a native of Begusarai. </p>.<p>The police said that on September 7, the suspect, Salman, allegedly abused Kumar, who was having paani puri with his friends near Mico Layout, where he stayed. A small quarrel ensued between Salman and Kumar. Salman later followed Kumar, punched him and fled. </p>.<p>Kumar had fainted and was taken home by his friends. After three days, they realised that Kumar had died. </p>.<p>The case was transferred to the Puttenahalli police from Mico Layout police due to jurisdictional matters. A probe is underway. </p>