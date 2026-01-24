<p>Bengaluru: The Cottonpet police arrested a 35-year-old man for allegedly selling illegal energy pills with false health claims and misleading the public.</p>.<p>The accused, Ashik J, a native of Bihar, was caught by patrol police while selling 'Pyeevon Spas Plus' tablets to the public. Police seized two boxes from him.</p>.Drug peddler targeting college students arrested; psychotropic pills worth Rs 14 lakh seized.<p>He sold the tablets without medical authorisation, claiming they provided instant relief from pain, boosted energy, improved mental strength, enhanced sleep and offered other benefits.</p>.<p>Police said Ashik bought the pills in Bihar and sold them at higher prices for profit. The promotion was unauthorised and violated drug control norms, police said.</p>