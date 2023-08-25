Home
Binnypet crime surge: AAP calls for police action

Residents beseeched party leaders to aid in the installation of sufficient CCTV cameras and street lights for enhanced security.
The city's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) wing demanded the immediate arrest of those responsible for a series of at least 15 robberies and petty crimes reported in Binnypet. This demand was made during an event held on Thursday.

A team led by AAP state vice-president Mohan Dasari visited the homes of the robbery victims on Thursday and subsequently lodged complaints regarding these cases at the JJ Nagar police station.

Dasari called for stringent measures to ensure the safety of residents and swift apprehension of the miscreants involved.

Taking note of the increasing number of ganja addicts in the area, he appealed to Health and Family Welfare Minister Dinesh Gundu Rao, who is also the Gandhinagar MLA, to take appropriate steps to curb the rising crime rate.

He encouraged residents to promptly report every theft case and guided them to seek assistance from the party's public contact centre, established by Pushpa Keshav.

Residents beseeched party leaders to aid in the installation of sufficient CCTV cameras and street lights for enhanced security.

