Bitcoin case: Karnataka High Court quashes trial court’s proclamation against Deputy SP   

Bengaluru: The Karnataka High Court has quashed the proclamation order issued by the trial court against Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) Shridhar K Pujar regarding irregularities in the investigation of the Bitcoin case.
Justice V Srishananda passed the order citing procedural irregularities in the order of proclamation and also directed the officer to positively join the investigation on May 8, 2024, by appearing before the investigating officer at 9 am.
The petitioner officer stands accused of irregularities during the investigation into the Bitcoin scam. The prosecution sought a proclamation against the petitioner.
However, the petitioner argued that the material evidence on record indicated that proper procedural formalities were not followed prior to issuing the Proclamation Order.
Justice Srishananda noted that the petitioner not being available to the investigation agency till now is not in dispute. The court further observed that the attempts made by the petitioner seeking anticipatory bail had been turned down by the sessions court as well as the high court.
The court said the investigating officer is at liberty to take the petitioner officer into judicial custody and complete the custodial investigation on the very day, May 8, 2024, before 6 pm. The court also instructed the petitioner to cooperate fully with the investigating agency.
"The prosecution shall not indulge in extra-judicial methods while investigating the matter. On conclusion of the custodial investigation, the petitioner shall be let free by taking a bond in a sum of Rs 2 lakh with two sureties to the satisfaction of the investigation officer,” the court said.
“Further, the petitioner is directed to appear before the investigation officer as and when called and shall not in any way tamper with the prosecution evidence.”
Published 03 May 2024, 23:39 IST