Bitcoin case: SIT officer accuses CCB sleuths of planting evidence in electronic devices

The Bitcoin case has taken a twist with an officer from the Special Investigation Team (SIT) accusing his CCB colleagues of “planting evidence” in electronic devices seized from suspects almost three years ago.
In November 2020, the Central Crime Branch (CCB) seized an overseas package of hydro ganja allegedly bought on the Darknet using Bitcoins.
The CCB arrested Sujay M, a 30-year-old resident of Sadashivanagar, who was the alleged recipient of the package. A case was subsequently registered at the KG Nagar police station under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and various sections of the IPC.
The case eventually led to the arrest of Srikrishna alias Sriki, a highly talented geek, who was alleged to have hacked the state government’s e-governance website.
Many politicians and senior bureaucrats are suspected to have been involved in the case.
After coming to power, the Congress government constituted a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the Bitcoin case.
The SIT took charge of the case on July 18 and received various documents and electronic gadgets that were the subject of an investigation.
CID Deputy Superintendent of Police R Ravishankar, the investigation officer in the KG Nagar case, has now accused CCB officers who handled the KG Nagar case back in 2020 of planting evidence in two MacBooks, two pen drives and a hard disk.
The CCB had seized the devices from the suspects during the investigation.
Citing forensic reports dated July 20, 2023, Ravishankar filed a complaint at the Cottonpet police station on Wednesday. He alleged that evidence was planted at the CCB headquarters and other places between November 9, 2020, and December 16, 2020. He accused CCB officers who handled the
KG Nagar case of conspiracy and mala fide intentions.
Ravishankar’s FIR states that additional files were created in two pen drives whose mirror images were taken on November 11, 2020.
Similarly, additional files were created between November 18, 2020, and December 21, 2020, in the hard disc and the MacBook confiscated on November 17, 2020, and whose mirror images were taken between November 22, 2020, and December 11, 2020.
The forensic analysis of another MacBook seized on November 19, 2020, and whose mirror images were taken between November 22, 2020, and December 11, 2020, shows that additional files were created from November 20, 2020, and December 21, 2020, he stated.