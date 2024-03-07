BJP leaders attack Karnataka govt’s 'poor' handling of water crisis

BJP leaders in the city attacked the government for failing to take preventive measures for better water management.
They warned to hold a protest before the Vidhana Soudha, if the government failed to act in a week’s time.
Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Leader of the Opposition in Legislative Assembly R Ashoka criticised the government’s "misplaced priorities, lack of foresight and gross mismanagement".
Attaching a screenshot of an internal notice about water supply disruption sent to the residents of the Prestige Falcon City apartment complex by the building society, he reminded Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his deputy DK Shivakumar that they are answerable to the public.
Bangalore South MP Tejasvi Surya slammed the government for failing to take precautionary measures and addressing the issue in an “unscientific” way, posting a series of suggestions on X to the BWSSB following a meeting with its chairman.
Surya wanted to divert treated water into lakes to recharge aquifers, besides calling for redistribution of drinking water to areas under stress, using treated water for construction activities and to industrial units, consulting geologists to locate fresh borewell digging locations, and completing the Cauvery Stage 5 plan at the earliest.
"In the event that these measures are not taken up within one week, @BJP4Karnataka, on behalf of the people of Bengaluru, will lead protests in front of Vidhana Soudha demanding the government to respond to the pressing needs of the people. (sic)," Surya posted.
