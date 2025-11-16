<p>Bengaluru: Leader of Opposition in the Assembly R Ashoka on Sunday chaired a meeting of senior BJP leaders convened to deliberate on the strategy for the Winter Session of legislature from December 8.</p><p>Among issues that the party is likely to initiate a debate on include the contentious Tunnel Road project, closure of government schools, problems faced by districts in North Karnataka, delay in disbursing crop loss compensation to farmers. “We will ensure solutions are found to these problems,” he told reporters.bjp</p>.RSS activist dies by suicide, after BJP denies local body poll ticket in Kerala.<p>The poor infrastructure in government schools is another issue that the party is likely to question the government on. “The special treatment that inmates at the Parappana Agrahara jail are receiving will also be raised. We will also question the government on pothole-riddled roads of Bengaluru,” said Ashoka.</p>