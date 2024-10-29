Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

Blackspots return as rains disrupt garbage collection

Some garbage transfer points have also turned into temporary dump yards due to delays in shifting waste either to processing plants or landfills, which are situated in far-flung areas.
Naveen Menezes
Last Updated : 28 October 2024, 23:32 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 October 2024, 23:32 IST
India NewsBengaluruGarbage menace

Follow us on :

Follow Us