B'luru students win karate gold in Greece

Gagana S and Kushi Sudir, students at a private school in Bengaluru, bagged gold in 'Duo Kata' at the 30th Shotokan karate championship in Greece on Sunday.
The event is being organised by Shotokan Karate Do of United Nations (SKDUN) in association with Unifight Greece and Takishoku School of Martial Arts.
Besides the gold, Gagana won silver in a mixed duel. Both Gagana and Khuski won bronze in Kohion Ippon and Sanban Kumite. Gagana is a class 8 student, while Kushi studies in class 6 at Cluny Convent High School in Malleswaram.
Along with these two, Ashlesha Ananth, studying in class 6 at the same school, won bronze in Kihon Ippon. They were trained by Mahalakshmi Varun and Kasturi Rajendran.