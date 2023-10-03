Home
India
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
#DHCup2023
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakabengaluru

B'luru students win karate gold in Greece

The event is being organised by Shotokan Karate Do of United Nations (SKDUN) in association with Unifight Greece and Takishoku School of Martial Arts.
Last Updated 02 October 2023, 22:53 IST

Follow Us

Gagana S and Kushi Sudir, students at a private school in Bengaluru, bagged gold in 'Duo Kata' at the 30th Shotokan karate championship in Greece on Sunday. 

The event is being organised by Shotokan Karate Do of United Nations (SKDUN) in association with Unifight Greece and Takishoku School of Martial Arts. 

Besides the gold, Gagana won silver in a mixed duel. Both Gagana and Khuski won bronze in Kohion Ippon and Sanban Kumite. Gagana is a class 8 student, while Kushi studies in class 6 at Cluny Convent High School in Malleswaram. 

Along with these two, Ashlesha Ananth, studying in class 6 at the same school, won bronze in Kihon Ippon. They were trained by Mahalakshmi Varun and Kasturi Rajendran. 

Gagana 
Gagana 
ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 02 October 2023, 22:53 IST)
BengaluruSports Newskarate

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT