<p>Bengaluru: Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) has commenced Metro services on the Rashtreeya Vidyalaya Road – Delta Electronics Bommasandra (Yellow Line) from August 11, this year.</p><p>To improve last-mile connectivity and commuter convenience, BMRCL and BMTC jointly inspected the corridor, following which BMTC has provided new bus stops and relocated existing ones closer to Metro stations.</p><p><strong>New bus stops:</strong></p><p>- Biocon Hebbagodi</p><p>- Beratena Agrahara</p><p>- Singasandra</p><p>- Hongasandra</p><p>- Central Silk Board</p><p>- RV Road </p><p>The existing bus stops that have been relocated closer to Metro stations include: Electronic City, Hosa Road, Ragigudda. </p><p>At Jayadeva, BTM Layout, Bommanahalli, Kudlu Gate, and Infosys Foundation Konappana Agrahara, bus stops are already available within 100 meters of the Metro stations.</p><p>However, at Huskur Road and Delta Electronics Bommasandra, relocation of bus stops could not be relocated due to space constraints.</p>