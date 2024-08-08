BMRCL to rent stalls at Bengaluru Santhe

Bengaluru: The BMRCL on Wednesday signed an agreement with the National Livelihood Mission to rent stalls at Bengaluru Santhe for a year.
This is the first agreement to set up a marketplace for rural and urban women entrepreneurs and self-help groups to sell and display their products at Bengaluru Santhe, also called 'Rural Haat'.
Located at the SV Road metro station, Bengaluru Santhe was established by the BMRCL, the Rural Development and Panchayat Department and HUDCO to promote self-help groups, khadi clothes, art and craft, handicrafts and rural products, according to a statement.
