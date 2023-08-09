Home
BMTC bus driver found hanging in depot

A police officer said that Nagesh had not attended duty for one month and was reportedly under severe mental stress. He was also an alcoholic.
Last Updated 08 August 2023, 22:55 IST

Follow Us

A bus driver was found hanging in the BMTC depot of Devanahalli on Tuesday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Nagesh (46), a resident of Avathi village near Devanahalli. He worked as a BMTC driver and had also been a conductor.

A police officer said that Nagesh had not attended duty for one month and was reportedly under severe mental stress. He was also an alcoholic. 

Police suspect that Nagesh died by suicide. He was found hanging by the employees early on Tuesday. They informed his wife about the incident, who registered a complaint with the police. 

An unnatural death has been filed at the Devanahalli police station.  

(Published 08 August 2023, 22:55 IST)
Bengaluru BMTC

