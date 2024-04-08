BMTC driver attacked with machete for asking duo to lower the noise in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The Kumaraswamy Layout police arrested a man for assaulting a BMTC bus driver with a machete following a spat in south Bengaluru.

While the police managed to nab Nanda, 27, a resident of Chandra Nagar from KS Layout, the other suspect, John, is still at large.

On the midnight of April 4, a BMTC bus driver, who was parked at the KS Layout stop after his shift and was sleeping, confronted the two men following a commotion.

The situation escalated quickly as Nanda punched the driver in the face. John returned with a machete, attempting to further threaten the driver.