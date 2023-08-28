BMTC steps up to fill gaps in metro last mile

Commuters will soon get more BMTC buses from metro stations to travel the last mile.
The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transportation Corporation (BMTC) is in the process of launching feeder bus services on 10 more routes to cover mostly unserved metro stations. Additionally, it is planning to deploy more buses and increase trips on the existing routes, officials said.
Even 12 years after Namma Metro began operations, the problem of affordable last-mile connectivity from stations has remained unsolved. Commuters often have to take expensive cab or auto rides to reach their destination.
The BMTC currently runs 103 feeder buses that apparently make nearly 2,000 daily trips linking over two dozen metro stations with the surrounding areas. Commuters, however, say the bus timings and frequency are highly erratic, especially at metro stations like Jalahalli, Kengeri and Yelachenahalli.
Many passengers also say they don’t even know if these feeder buses exist. The lack of display boards and public announcement systems at metro stations hasn’t helped things either. In many cases, the feeder buses aren’t synchronised with metro timings.
BMTC Managing Director G Sathyavathi acknowledged the problem and promised to address it.
“Ideally, passengers should get the bus as soon as they get off the metro and step out,” she told DH. “We are taking steps to achieve this.”
According to her, synchronising bus timings with the metro schedule, running feeder buses until 11.30 pm and providing commuters with real-time data about bus movements are some of the proposals they are working on.
Installing digital display boards and making public announcements at metro stations are also on the cards, she added.
Additionally, the BMTC has undertaken a joint survey with the BMRCL and the Department of Urban Land Transport (DULT) to run feeder bus services to National College, Lalbagh, Hosahalli, Deepanjali Nagar, MG Road, Halasuru, Konanakunte Cross and Nagasandra metro stations, Sathyavathi said.
The DULT will provide Viability Gap Funding (VGF) for these services.
This apart, the BMTC has sought Rs 33 crore annually from the DULT as VGF for existing metro feeder bus services.
The BMTC will soon induct 20 minibuses and run them on metro feeder buses, Sathyavathi said. Another 100 minibuses will be procured under the union government’s National Clean Air Programme, Sathyavathi
added.
Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy said that the earnings per kilometre (EPKM) of metro feeder buses was low, but Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) had agreed to provide VGF.
"We need more buses so that we can connect all parts of the city," he told DH, adding that things would improve soon as the BMTC would buy over 800 electric and over 900 diesel buses.
New metro feeder routes
National College Bus Stop to National College Metro Station via Basavanagudi and Sajjan Rao Circle
Lalbagh Metro Station to Shanthinagar Bus Terminal via RV Road and MN Krishna Rao Park
Shathinagar to Lalbagh Metro Station via Wilson Garden & KH Road
*Hosahalli Metro Station to Hosahalli Metro Station via Hosahalli-Chord Road and Magadi Road
Vijayanagar Metro Station to Panchsheel Nagar or Sumanahalli via BDA Complex
Deepanjali Nagar Metro Station to Srinivasa Nagar via Avalahalli and Girinagar
*MG Road Metro Station to MG Road Metro Station via Lavelle Road, St Mark's Road and St Joseph's College
Halasuru Metro Station to Jayamahal (TV Tower) via Cantonment Railway Station, Coles Park and RMZ Millenia
Konanakunte Cross Metro Station to Jamboo Savari
(*These services start and end at these points.)
Number game
No of metro feeder bus services: 103
No of daily trips: 1,852
Earning per kilometre: Rs 42.03
Cost per kilometre: Rs 70
BMTC has sought Rs 33 cr/year from DULT as viability gap funding to run metro feeder buses.