Body of missing woman found, cops confirm she died of strangulation

The body of a 21-year-old girl, who went missing on Thursday night, was found in front of her house in Mahadevapura the following morning.
Mahanandi, a Kalaburagi native, was living in Mahadevapura with her sister and mother. She had been working with her sister in a petrol pump for the last three years.
On Thursday night, Mahanandi cooked dinner and stepped out around 8 pm. When she did not return, her sister grew anxious and registered a missing complaint at the Mahadevapura police station.
After a long wait through the night, Mahanandi’s body was found in front of her house at 5 am.
Addressing reporters, S Girish, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Whitefield), said they suspect an unnatural death because there were no marks on the body.
However, the technical team confirmed that she was killed by strangulation.
After inspection by the technical team, an FIR has been filed at the Mahadevapura police station under IPC Section 302 (punishment for committing murder), police said.
A police officer said that the family did not raise any suspicions and the investigation is ongoing.