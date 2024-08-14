Bengaluru: Bomb threat email to MNC a hoax, say police

Bengaluru: An email bomb threat sent to a multi-national company was a hoax, police officers said. The threat email was sent to Broadcom.
“The bomb threat email was received by the MNC at around 1 pm,” a senior police officer said. A team of police officers and investigators were deployed to the spot.
A cop said that they suspect the use of Virtual Private Networks (VPNs).
An FIR has been registered. In March, CM Siddaramaiah and Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar had received a hoax bomb threat over email. Hoax threats were also sent to hospitals, hotels and prominent schools in Bengaluru.
Published 13 August 2024, 21:53 IST